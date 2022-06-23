Did the War End? Ep. 4: Tried and (Un)true – Russia’s War on Information

This audio is created with AI assistance

Disinformation has been a part of Russia's geopolitical strategy since the establishment of the Russian Imperial Police in 1881. How has Russia weaponized information, from the 1800s, Soviet times, and all the way to today?

In this episode of our podcast “Did the War End?” we discuss the evolution of Russian information warfare alongside Nina Jankowicz, a world-renowned expert on disinformation. Tune in to hear about the role disinformation is playing in the Russian-Ukrainian war and what the West and Ukraine can do to fight it.

The Kyiv Indie Podcasts · Tried and (Un)true – Russia’s War on Information