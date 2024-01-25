Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Deputy PM: Kyiv working on Orban's visit to Ukraine

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 26, 2024 12:36 AM 1 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (R) attend the inauguration ceremony of Argentina's new President Javier Milei in Buenos Aires on Dec. 10, 2023. (Fernando Gens/picture alliance via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine is working to organize an official visit of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the first in 14 years, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna confirmed to Reuters on Jan. 25.

In late December 2023, Orban said he had received an invitation from President Volodymyr Zelensky to hold a bilateral meeting in the future and accepted it.

The two leaders were last seen talking on the sidelines of the inauguration of Argentina's President Javier Milei on Dec. 10 last year, which Ukraine’s president previously described as a "frank" conversation.

A separate meeting, already agreed upon, between foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba and his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto will be held on Jan. 29 in Uzhhorod in preparation for an upcoming high-level meeting between Zelensky and Orban in Ukraine, Stefanishyna said in Brussels, Radio Svoboda reported.

"The prime minister (of Hungary) last visited Ukraine in 2010, a country we barely remember anymore (compared to the Ukraine of today). It is important for us that he comes,” she noted.

According to Stefanishyna, it is “crucial for her to see Orban in Kyiv because he plays not an easy role in making historic decisions for Ukraine.”

Budapest blocked the EU’s endorsement of a financial assistance package for Ukraine consisting of 50 billion euros ($55 billion) during the European Council summit in December 2023. EU leaders are to reconvene on the issue on Feb. 1, with Brussels signaling that a deal might be reached even without Hungary's approval.

Hungary continues to undermine Western aid efforts and sanctions against Russia. Budapest has maintained warm relations with Moscow amid the all-out war, and Hungarian top officials have visited Russia repeatedly since February 2022. Orban met Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in October 2023 in Beijing, which was criticized by some EU leaders.

Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

12:36 AM

Deputy PM: Kyiv working on Orban's visit to Ukraine.

Ukraine is working to organize an official visit of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the first in 14 years, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna confirmed to Reuters on Jan. 25.
10:28 PM

Deputy PM denies alleged pressure on EU to return refugees to Ukraine.

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna's comment came after Politico, citing unnamed European diplomats, reported that Ukraine is allegedly negotiating with the EU to establish new rules to encourage the return of Ukrainian refugees in 2025.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
10:03 PM

Turkey formally ratifies Sweden's NATO accession.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed into force the parliament's ratification of Sweden's NATO membership, Reuters reported on Jan. 25, citing the Turkish presidency's official gazette.
7:35 PM

EU, Lithuania allocating $16.7 million for school shelters in Ukraine.

The project will prioritize Ukrainian regions close to the front line or the border with Russia — Chernihiv, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Odesa — the Lithuanian Central Project Management Agency wrote in a press release. The organizers plan to build at least five next-to-school bomb shelters in these oblasts.
4:13 PM

Ukraine's National Bank keeps interest rate at 15%.

"This decision is in line with the need to further maintain exchange rate stability and moderate inflation in 2024, and bring it to the target range of 5% ± 1 pp," NBU Board Chairman Andrii Pyshnyi told a briefing.
3:03 PM

Grenade explosion in Lviv Oblast injures 2.

Preliminary evidence suggested "that the explosion occurred as a result of the men's careless handling of a hand grenade, which they said they had found," the police said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.