Denmark announces $115 million military aid package, says supplied equipment can be used in Kursk Oblast

by Daria Svitlyk August 19, 2024 8:02 PM 1 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky reacts after addressing the crowd in front of the Danish Parliament in Copenhagen, Denmark, on Aug. 21, 2023. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)
The Danish government announced a new $115 million military aid package for Ukraine on Aug. 19.

The package is aimed at meeting both Ukraine’s short-term and long-term defense needs. The funds will be used to purchase new military equipment from the Ukrainian defense industry and the country’s international partners.

“Today, we are taking another step with the 20th military aid package, which will provide Ukraine with much-needed military equipment that will make a difference against Russia's aggressive war,” said Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen.

For operational and security reasons, details of the aid package have not being disclosed.

Rasmussen said on Aug. 19 that Denmark does not object to the use of Danish-supplied military equipment in Ukraine’s incursion into the Kursk Oblast of Russia.

He emphasized that Denmark sees Ukraine’s military operations inside Russia as a part of Ukraine’s defense strategy. “Self-defense can involve entering the aggressor's territory. If, as part of this, you target the infrastructure or military facilities of the attacking party, then this is fully in line with the rules of war,” he said.

Denmark has been one of Ukraine’s most consistent allies since the start of Russia’s full-scale war.

Earlier, Denmark became the first country to donate 18 Ukrainian-made Bohdana artillery pieces to Ukraine by directly purchasing them from the Ukrainian defense industry, addressing Kyiv's defense budget limitations.

Author: Daria Svitlyk
10:16 AM  (Updated: )

Kyiv confirms Modi's upcoming visit to Ukraine.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit will take place on Aug. 23, Ukraine's Presidential Office said. The visit, which was first announced by Indian media in July, will be the first Indian prime minister's trip to Ukraine in the history of bilateral relations between the two nations.
