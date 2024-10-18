Denmark announces $350 million military aid package for Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Danish Defense Ministry announced on Oct. 18 a new 2.4 billion kroner ($350 million) military aid package for Ukraine.

This is Denmark's 21st military aid package since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Copenhagen previously provided Ukraine with a military aid package worth around $115 million in August.

The latest aid package for Kyiv includes weapons from Denmark's stockpiles, funding for air defense systems with Germany, and contributions to the U.K.-led International Fund for Ukraine (IFU), according to the statement.

Part of the funds will be used to expand training programs for the Ukrainian military.

"The government is working to make a decision on further procurement directly from the Ukrainian defense industry, including in the area of drones," Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said.

Denmark, one of Kyiv’s key supporters throughout Russia’s full-scale invasion, has recently decided to allocate nearly $630 million to Ukraine's defense production.