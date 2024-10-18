Uncover what's happening in the territories under Russian occupation
Denmark announces $350 million military aid package for Ukraine

by Kateryna Denisova October 18, 2024 8:36 PM 1 min read
The flags of Ukraine and Denmark fluttering against the background of the sunset on Sept. 9, 2023 in Mykolaiv, Ukraine. (Serhii Ovcharyshyn/NikVesti.com/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
The Danish Defense Ministry announced on Oct. 18 a new 2.4 billion kroner ($350 million) military aid package for Ukraine.

This is Denmark's 21st military aid package since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Copenhagen previously provided Ukraine with a military aid package worth around $115 million in August.

The latest aid package for Kyiv includes weapons from Denmark's stockpiles, funding for air defense systems with Germany, and contributions to the U.K.-led International Fund for Ukraine (IFU), according to the statement.

Part of the funds will be used to expand training programs for the Ukrainian military.

"The government is working to make a decision on further procurement directly from the Ukrainian defense industry, including in the area of drones," Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said.

Denmark, one of Kyiv’s key supporters throughout Russia’s full-scale invasion, has recently decided to allocate nearly $630 million to Ukraine's defense production.

Ukraine to receive another batch of Danish F-16s this year, minister says
The Danish government promised to transfer another batch of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine by the end of this year, the DR broadcaster reported on Sept. 15, citing Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Kateryna Denisova
