Edit post

Denmark announces $13 million for Ukraine's cybersecurity

by Vladyslav Kudryk January 25, 2024 2:52 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky reacts after addressing the crowd in front of the Danish Parliament in Copenhagen, Denmark, on Aug. 21, 2023. (Mads Claus Rasmussen / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Denmark has allocated 91 million Danish kroner ($13.3 million) for projects to support the cybersecurity and cyber defense of Ukraine's Armed Forces and Defense Ministry, the Danish Defense Ministry said on Jan. 24.

The aid package is provided under the auspices of the Estonian-Luxembourgish-led IT Coalition for Ukraine, which Denmark has joined with other countries.

"This assistance is an important contribution to the long-term support for strengthening Ukraine's cyber defense," said Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen.

"Since the beginning of the invasion, Denmark has significantly contributed to Ukraine's fight for freedom, including in cyberspace. We have repeatedly donated to support cyber defense and critical IT infrastructure in Ukraine."

Denmark, Estonia, and Luxembourg have so far financially donated to the IT Coalition for Ukraine. The coalition includes Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, and the Netherlands.

Ukraine and 10 partner countries also established on Dec. 20, 2023, the Tallinn mechanism on cybersecurity to help protect Ukraine against cyber threats.

Along with the Netherlands and the U.S., Denmark leads a coalition to provide Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets.

The country announced a new package of $21.9 million in funding for the reconstruction of Mykolaiv earlier in January.

Author: Vladyslav Kudryk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
