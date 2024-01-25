Denmark announces $13 million for Ukraine's cybersecurity

This audio is created with AI assistance

Denmark has allocated 91 million Danish kroner ($13.3 million) for projects to support the cybersecurity and cyber defense of Ukraine's Armed Forces and Defense Ministry, the Danish Defense Ministry said on Jan. 24.

The aid package is provided under the auspices of the Estonian-Luxembourgish-led IT Coalition for Ukraine, which Denmark has joined with other countries.

"This assistance is an important contribution to the long-term support for strengthening Ukraine's cyber defense," said Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen.

"Since the beginning of the invasion, Denmark has significantly contributed to Ukraine's fight for freedom, including in cyberspace. We have repeatedly donated to support cyber defense and critical IT infrastructure in Ukraine."

Denmark, Estonia, and Luxembourg have so far financially donated to the IT Coalition for Ukraine. The coalition includes Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, and the Netherlands.

Ukraine and 10 partner countries also established on Dec. 20, 2023, the Tallinn mechanism on cybersecurity to help protect Ukraine against cyber threats.

Along with the Netherlands and the U.S., Denmark leads a coalition to provide Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets.

The country announced a new package of $21.9 million in funding for the reconstruction of Mykolaiv earlier in January.