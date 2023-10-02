Denmark allocates $14 million to purchase ammunition for Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Denmark's Defense Ministry has announced allocating 100 million Danish kroner ($14 million) to jointly purchase ammunition for Ukraine with EU member states.

"The Ukrainians are still in a situation where they are acutely short of artillery ammunition… Denmark will contribute to more joint purchases of ammunition and remains prepared to support Ukraine in the long run," Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said.

The funds will contribute to the second phase of the European Union's plan to provide Ukraine with one million 155-mm-caliber artillery rounds.

The EU agreed to provide Ukraine with one million artillery shells on March 20. In the first phase, the bloc dedicated one billion euros to reimburse countries that could send their stockpiles right away. Another billion will be used for the joint purchase of new rounds.

The joint procurement program is run under the auspices of the European Defense Agency, which expects the ammunition to be delivered in 2024.

The European Union has committed a total of 85 billion euros in military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine, according to Josep Borrell, the EU's high representative for foreign policy and security.