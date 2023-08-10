Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Defense Ministry: Ukraine achieves partial success south of Staromaiorske

by Martin Fornusek August 10, 2023 11:23 PM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers shell the Russian trenches with a Soviet-made BM-21 multiple rocket launcher in the Bakhmut direction, Donetsk Oblast, on Aug. 07. (Photo credit: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian troops have achieved partial success in the Urozhaine direction, south and southeast of the village of Staromaiorske in Donetsk Oblast, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar reported on Aug. 10.

"Despite extremely difficult combat conditions and enemy resistance, our troops have achieved partial success in the direction of Urozhaine, south and southeast of Staromaiorske," Maliar wrote on her Telegram channel.

Staromaiorske, a village in the southwestern part of Donetsk Oblast, has been liberated by Ukrainian forces on July 27. In early August, Russian forces launched unsuccessful attempts to retake their positions near the village, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said.

According to Maliar's most recent report, Russia also attempted unsuccessful attacks near Klishchiivka, as well as in the Avdiivka and Marinka directions where Ukrainian defenses remain "impregnable."

Ukraine is reportedly holding back Russian offensive operations in the Lyman and Kupiansk direction, where Moscow recently began to concentrate significant force.

On the southern front line, Ukrainian troops are conducting offensive operations in the Melitopol and Berdiansk directions, Maliar said.

Author: Martin Fornusek
Comments

