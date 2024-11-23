Ministry: Sweden agrees to finance production of long-range drones for Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Sweden has agreed to finance the production of Ukrainian long-range drones, Ukraine's Defense Ministry reported on Nov. 22.

The announcement came during Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov's working visit in Sweden and his talks with his Swedish counterpart Pal Jonson.

The defense ministers also discussed plans for military aid to Ukraine in 2025, including efforts to equip military units with hardware, which Umerov said are in the “final stages” of negotiation.

“For us, this is not just about partnership but also about shared security,” Umerov said, as quoted by the Defense Ministry.

According to the Defense Ministry, Umerov also met with representatives of Swedish defense companies.

Sweden announced a new aid package for Ukraine worth 9 million euros ($9.8 million) in early November, which included two vessels designed to enhance maritime security.