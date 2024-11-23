Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Ministry: Sweden agrees to finance production of long-range drones for Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 23, 2024 10:57 AM 1 min read
Defense Minister Rustem Umerov meets with Swedish counterpart Pal Jonson in a working trip to Sweden, Nov. 22, 2024. (Photo: Defense Ministry)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Sweden has agreed to finance the production of Ukrainian long-range drones, Ukraine's Defense Ministry reported on Nov. 22.

The announcement came during Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov's working visit in Sweden and his talks with his Swedish counterpart Pal Jonson.

The defense ministers also discussed plans for military aid to Ukraine in 2025, including efforts to equip military units with hardware, which Umerov said are in the “final stages” of negotiation.

“For us, this is not just about partnership but also about shared security,” Umerov said, as quoted by the Defense Ministry.

According to the Defense Ministry, Umerov also met with representatives of Swedish defense companies.

Sweden announced a new aid package for Ukraine worth 9 million euros ($9.8 million) in early November, which included two vessels designed to enhance maritime security.

‘Don’t overreact’ — Oreshnik missile isn’t as new as Russia claims, experts say
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Nov. 21 announced his country had launched a new type of missile in an attack on Ukraine, a demonstration of military might meant to deter Kyiv’s allies from further support against his full-scale invasion. “There are currently no ways of countering this weapon.…
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Crimean Tatar editor goes missing in occupied Crimea.

Ediye Muslimova, the editor-in-chief of a Crimean Tatar children's magazine, disappeared in Russian-occupied Crimea on Nov. 21. Local sources say she was forced into a vehicle by three men and is being detained by the Russian FSB.
7:59 PM
Video

Muslim who fled Russia on his new life in Ukraine.

Ali Charinskiy is an activist and professional martial artist from the Republic of Dagestan who advocated for the rights of Muslims. The Kyiv Independent spent a day with Charinskiy in his new home, a southern Ukrainian city of Odesa.
