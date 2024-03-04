Health Ministry starts inspection of Kyiv military medical commissions

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Health Ministry is starting an inspection of military medical commissions in Kyiv due to increased complaints, Minister Viktor Liashko announced on March 4.

Enlistment facilities across the country attracted authorities' attention after journalists discovered in June 2023 that the family of the ex-head of the Odesa Oblast military enlistment office had acquired property worth $4.5 million since the start of the full-scale invasion.

This led to a nationwide inspection that uncovered already 260 cases of suspected violations by enlistment offices and military medical commissions.

Complaints about the work of Kyiv military medical commissions relate to non-compliance with the electronic queue system, uncomfortable conditions during medical checks, doctors' negligence, and corruption practices, among other things, Liashko said on Facebook.

Liashko also said the Health Ministry would focus on the commissions’ involvement in illegal schemes for transporting draft-age men across the state border, their decision-making on granting postponement of service based on health conditions, and issues with challenging the commissions’ conclusions.

"There are many questions. The Health Ministry does not have direct leverage over everything, but from our side, we will do our best to ensure that everyone, without exception, follows the law," Liashko added.

"Disgraceful cases where doctors deliberately indicate the wrong diagnosis or demand a bribe for a correct one must stop. Each manipulation must receive a proper assessment by law enforcement agencies. And we are working on it together."