Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Kyiv, military medical commissions, Health Ministry, Viktor Liashko
Edit post

Health Ministry starts inspection of Kyiv military medical commissions

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 4, 2024 7:02 PM 2 min read
Ukraine's Health Minister Viktor Liashko at the Contact Center of the Cabinet of Ministers in Kyiv on Aug. 17, 2023. (Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Health Ministry is starting an inspection of military medical commissions in Kyiv due to increased complaints, Minister Viktor Liashko announced on March 4.

Enlistment facilities across the country attracted authorities' attention after journalists discovered in June 2023 that the family of the ex-head of the Odesa Oblast military enlistment office had acquired property worth $4.5 million since the start of the full-scale invasion.

This led to a nationwide inspection that uncovered already 260 cases of suspected violations by enlistment offices and military medical commissions.

Complaints about the work of Kyiv military medical commissions relate to non-compliance with the electronic queue system, uncomfortable conditions during medical checks, doctors' negligence, and corruption practices, among other things, Liashko said on Facebook.

Liashko also said the Health Ministry would focus on the commissions’ involvement in illegal schemes for transporting draft-age men across the state border, their decision-making on granting postponement of service based on health conditions, and issues with challenging the commissions’ conclusions.

"There are many questions. The Health Ministry does not have direct leverage over everything, but from our side, we will do our best to ensure that everyone, without exception, follows the law," Liashko added.

"Disgraceful cases where doctors deliberately indicate the wrong diagnosis or demand a bribe for a correct one must stop. Each manipulation must receive a proper assessment by law enforcement agencies. And we are working on it together."

‘It’s their turn now:’ Ukrainians call on government to demobilize exhausted soldiers fighting for nearly two years
Over a hundred women braved a snowstorm in early December to gather in central Kyiv’s Independence Square and call on the government to demobilize their relatives who have been on the front lines since the first days of the invasion. Draped in Ukrainian flags, women chanted, “It’s their
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Query
Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.