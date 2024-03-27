Skip to content
News Feed, Mobilization, Ukraine, Russia, War, Ukraine's Defense Ministry
Defense Ministry list key points in updated mobilization bill

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 27, 2024 10:12 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian soldiers ride on an armored vehicle in Novostepanivka, Kharkiv region, on Sept. 19, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Yasuyoshi Chiba /AFP via Getty Images)
The draft law on mobilization, which is being amended by lawmakers, proposes to lower the enlistment age and introduce basic military training for adults, according to the Defense Ministry.

The ministry published a list on March 27 explaining the new key points included in the draft law.

In early February, Ukraine's parliament passed the updated bill on mobilization in the first reading, a few weeks after its initial, contentious version was withdrawn.

The draft law proposes the mobilization from the age of 25 to 60, according to the ministry. Citizens from the age of 18 can choose the time of basic military service. In addition, regardless of basic military training or service, they will receive a deferral until they reach the conscription age.

According to the bill, basic military training will be introduced in higher education institutions starting in 2025, with certain categories of citizens exempted from it.

Basic military service will be introduced instead of conscript service and will last five months in peacetime and three months in wartime.

More than 4,000 amendments to the bill have been submitted since its passing in the first reading.

In late February, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a bill on Feb. 26 that changed the conditions for the demobilization of conscripts.

Lawmaker Oleksii Honcharenko said on March 27 that the parliament's National Security and Defense Committee rejected the amendment on demobilization after 36 months of service without the approval of the Headquarters of Supreme Commander-in-Chief in the new mobilization bill.

Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
