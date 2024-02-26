Skip to content
Zelensky signs bill on conditions for demobilization of conscripts

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 26, 2024 5:17 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian soldiers adjust a national flag atop a personnel armored carrier on a road near Lyman, Donetsk Oblast on Oct. 4, 2022. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Anatolii Stepanov/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a bill on Feb. 26 that changes the conditions for demobilization of conscripts.

The finalized version of the bill was published on the parliament's website.

Zelensky originally submitted the bill on Feb. 22. According to the proposal, conscripts whose term of service expired during martial law and whose military service was extended beyond the established period are released from service to the reserve "within the terms determined by the presidential decree."

The parliament's National Security and Defense Committee then added a provision to the bill that allows conscripts to "postpone further mobilization for 12 months," lawmaker Oleksiy Honcharenko said on Telegram after the committee approved the changes earlier on Feb. 23.

Zelensky has previously said that mobilization reforms have to include provisions on military rotation and demobilization to provide relief to long-serving front-line troops.

The parliament on Feb. 7 passed broader bill regarding changes to Ukraine's wartime mobilisation process in the first reading.

The updated bill sets out "transparent rules for the mobilization process, as well as necessary regulation of the rights of military personnel and conscripts."

The bill also specifies clear terms of service for the period of martial law, service exemption for people with all levels of disability, as well as a two-month reprieve for volunteers before the start of service to "resolve personal issues and prepare for mobilization."

More than 4,000 amendments to the bill have been submitted since its passing in the first reading.

Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
