Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Counteroffensive
Edit post

Defense Ministry: Despite heavy battles, Ukraine advances confidently

by Daria Shulzhenko June 14, 2023 11:33 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian servicemen of the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade "Edelweiss" fire a rocket from a BM-21 'Grad' multiple rocket launcher towards Russian positions near Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast on June 13, 2023. (Photo: Anatolii Stepanov / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops have increased their attacks and densely mined the fields to stop Ukraine's long-awaited counteroffensive, but Ukrainian forces are "advancing confidently," Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar told Ukrainian TV on June 14.

"The enemy is now increasing shelling, both artillery and mortar strikes, air strikes, trying to stop our offensive," Maliar said.

"In the south, our forces face continuous mining of fields. Therefore, it is very difficult to advance. Yes, it may be slow if we look at the numbers, but this progress is confident," she said.

Maliar also reported heavy battles as Ukrainian forces were in a state of both "offensive and defensive" actions in different directions.

However, according to her, no advance of the Russian troops was recorded in the past week and early this week as well.

"That is, where the enemy is trying to advance — let's say the Bakhmut direction — we are also trying to advance there. We are advancing, but they are not because our forces do not give them such an opportunity," Maliar said.

Earlier on June 12, Maliar said Ukraine's Armed Forces had liberated seven settlements in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk oblasts over the past week as part of an ongoing counteroffensive.

According to Maliar, the Ukrainian military has advanced 6.5 km and regained 90 square kilometers of land.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on June 10 during a press conference in Kyiv that the counteroffensive was underway.

The long-anticipated counteroffensive is widely regarded as a crucial turning point for Ukraine, as it seeks to regain control of its territory from Russia while also avoiding pressure to make concessions to Russia during negotiations.

Ukraine war latest: Zelensky says recently-used Russian missiles had foreign-made components
Key developments on June 14: * Zelensky: Russian missiles used in Kryvyi Rih attack had foreign-made components * Kadyrov’s top aide Adam Delimkhanov reportedly injured in Ukraine * Netherlands to purchase 4 radars to aid Ukraine’s air defense * 3,761 people evacuated due to Kakhovka dam disast…
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Author: Daria Shulzhenko
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.