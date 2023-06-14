Defense Ministry: Despite heavy battles, Ukraine advances confidently

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops have increased their attacks and densely mined the fields to stop Ukraine's long-awaited counteroffensive, but Ukrainian forces are "advancing confidently," Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar told Ukrainian TV on June 14.

"The enemy is now increasing shelling, both artillery and mortar strikes, air strikes, trying to stop our offensive," Maliar said.

"In the south, our forces face continuous mining of fields. Therefore, it is very difficult to advance. Yes, it may be slow if we look at the numbers, but this progress is confident," she said.

Maliar also reported heavy battles as Ukrainian forces were in a state of both "offensive and defensive" actions in different directions.

However, according to her, no advance of the Russian troops was recorded in the past week and early this week as well.

"That is, where the enemy is trying to advance — let's say the Bakhmut direction — we are also trying to advance there. We are advancing, but they are not because our forces do not give them such an opportunity," Maliar said.

Earlier on June 12, Maliar said Ukraine's Armed Forces had liberated seven settlements in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk oblasts over the past week as part of an ongoing counteroffensive.

According to Maliar, the Ukrainian military has advanced 6.5 km and regained 90 square kilometers of land.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on June 10 during a press conference in Kyiv that the counteroffensive was underway.

The long-anticipated counteroffensive is widely regarded as a crucial turning point for Ukraine, as it seeks to regain control of its territory from Russia while also avoiding pressure to make concessions to Russia during negotiations.