Defense Ministry: $4.8 billion to be allocated for shells, missiles in 2024

by Nate Ostiller November 24, 2023 11:41 AM 2 min read
A Ukrainian soldier carries shells to their front line position in the direction of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine on July 22, 2023. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian government will earmark Hr 175 billion ($4.8 billion) for the purchase of shells and missiles as part of the country's 2024 defense budget, said Deputy Defense Minister Yurii Dzhyhyr on Nov. 24.

Dzhyhyr also said that another Hr 80 billion ($2.2 billion) will go towards the purchase of military equipment.  Another top priority is to repair damaged military equipment, as well as purchase spare parts, he added.

As much as possible, the Ukrainian government will try to make purchases from domestic suppliers.

"According to our estimates, more than Hr 190 billion ($5.2 billion) from the funds that will be contracted next year will remain with domestic producer(s)," Dzhyhyr said.

The delivery of shells from the U.S. has dropped in recent months as the stability of continued aid from Ukraine's largest supplier of military aid increasingly comes into question.

Hopes that Ukraine's European allies may be able to fill in the gaps in shell provisions were also likely proving to be overly optimistic, as Bloomberg reported on Nov. 10 that the EU pledge to deliver one million shells to Ukraine by March 2024 was behind its target.

At the same time, Russia has dramatically increased the size of its military budget for 2024 and has reportedly received over one million shells from North Korea.

Investigation: EU inability to ramp up production behind acute ammunition shortages in Ukraine
Editor’s note: This investigation is a collaboration between the Kyiv Independent and partners, including The Investigative Desk, Lighthouse Reports, and Follow the Money (Netherlands), El Diario (Spain), Delfi (Estonia), and Libération (France). Key findings: * Over a year into Russia’s full-sca…
The Kyiv IndependentAnna Myroniuk

Author: Nate Ostiller
12:30 AM

Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked eight communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Dec. 23, firing 20 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.
11:00 PM

Russian attack in Donetsk Oblast injures 5.

Russian forces attacked Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast on Dec. 23, injuring five people, the Prosecutor General's Office reported. Five men, aged 35, 49, 50, and 56, who were working at the time of the attack, suffered injuries of varying degrees.
7:49 PM

Explosions rock Kherson, causing multiple fires.

Multiple fires are burning in several residential neighborhoods in Kherson after "mass strike" by Russian forces in the early evening on Dec. 23, the head of the city's military administration announced on Telegram.
5:40 PM

NYT: Putin open to ceasefire if Russia keeps occupied territories.

Putin's sought ceasefire would mean Russia would keep the territories it illegally occupies in Ukraine, where the population is subject to abductions and summary executions. Ukraine laid out its 10-point "peace formula" in November 2022. One of the key points as a precondition for starting peace talks is the full withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory.
4:03 PM

Polish farmers to suspend blockade of border on Dec. 24, truckers won't.

Polish farmers will suspend protests at the Shehyni-Medyka border checkpoint starting Dec. 24, said Michal Kolodziejczak, Polish deputy minister of agriculture. However, Reuters reported that truckers will continue blockades at three crossings and will allow fewer trucks to pass than earlier.
2:44 PM

Explosions reported in Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Kropyvnytskyi.

Russia attacked Kropyvnytskyi with ballistic missiles from Russian-occupied Crimea, Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat said on national television. A Russian missile was shot down near Dnipro, according to Governor Serhii Lysak.
1:26 AM

Russia shells 6 communities in Sumy Oblast.

The attacks targeted the villages of Bilopillia, Esman, Krasnopillia, Seredyna-Buda, Myropillia, and Druzhba. No casualties or damages to civilian infrastructure were reported.
