Edit post

Russian parliament passes budget with record military expenditures

by Nate Ostiller November 23, 2023 10:23 AM 2 min read
The Russian national flag flies atop the Russian State Duma, the nation's lower house of parliament, July 14, 2023. (Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian parliament passed a budget for 2024 that increases military spending to more than one-third of total government expenditures, Russian independent media outlet Meduza reported on Nov. 23.

If combined with funding for domestic law enforcement agencies, the figure rises to 40%.

According to Meduza, state expenditures on Russia's military sector will exceed social payments for the first time.

The budget has passed through all but one of the necessary steps in order to become a law, with only the signature of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin remaining to bring the budget into force.

The budget had gone through 900 amendments since its first draft, Meduza wrote, with an additional 725 billion rubles ($8.2 billion) being allocated to the country's military sector in the second draft.

In addition, Russia has earmarked a significant amount of money, at least $2.6 billion, to be spent on the territories of Ukraine that it illegally annexed in September 2022.

In order to fund the increased military expenditures, Russia will need increased revenue. Funding the first draft of the budget, which was smaller than the final version passed, would reportedly require a 22% increase in government revenue from 2023.

The Russian government is considering raising taxes to account for the discrepancy, sources told Meduza.

Charles Michel: We provided more than 82 billion euros, we are ready to do more
Ten years after Ukrainians took to the streets their dissatisfaction with what many saw as a nail into the coffin of the country’s European future, the European Council president was in Kyiv promising that Ukraine would soon begin accession talks. “My goal is to do everything to make a positive
The Kyiv IndependentOleksiy Sorokin
Author: Nate Ostiller
Comments

7:49 AM

China-Russia 2023 trade surpasses $200 billion.

Chinese-Russian bilateral trade hit $218 billion from January-November 2023, surpassing the $200 billion goal the two countries set in 2019, CNN reported following the China-Russia annual year-end meeting.
5:38 AM

Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on Dec. 21, firing 24 times and causing at least 86 explosions, the local military administration reported via Telegram.
3:34 PM

Ukrainian parliament votes to legalize medical cannabis.

The draft law proposed to license the economic activity of cultivating hemp for medical, industrial, and scientific purposes. It aims to help Ukrainian war veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), people with cancer, and other serious illnesses to get pain relief and reduce other symptoms. If the law comes into force, the distribution of cannabis for recreational purposes would still be prohibited.
1:39 PM

Abramovich loses appeal to be removed from EU sanctions list.

Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich has a net worth estimated to be around $9 billion and has Russian, Israeli, and Portuguese citizenship. He was formerly the governor of the Chutokha region in Russia's far east, and previously owned the U.K. Chelsea football club, which he was forced to sell after the outbreak of the full-scale invasion.
