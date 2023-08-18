Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Defense Ministry: 2 killed, 4 injured in Russian attacks over past day

by Dinara Khalilova August 18, 2023
A house damaged by one of Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Aug. 17, 2023. (Pavlo Kyrylenko/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed two civilians and wounded four over the past 24 hours, the Defense Ministry's Military Media Center reported on Aug. 18.

A total of nine Ukrainian oblasts were targeted during this period — Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, Kherson, Kharkiv, and Donetsk. Casualties were reported only in the last three regions.

Russia hit 127 Ukrainian settlements and 89 infrastructure facilities, according to the media center.

Russian troops reportedly used mortars, grenade launchers, tanks, artillery, multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), and tactical aviation.

The Russian military struck two districts in Kharkiv Oblast, killing a 61-year-old woman and wounding another in the city of Kupiansk, according to the oblast governor.

Local authorities recently began a mandatory evacuation of civilians from the Kupiansk district due to increased Russian attacks.

The Aug. 17 attacks against Kharkiv Oblast damaged private residences and outbuildings, Oleh Synehuibov reported on Telegram.

In Ukraine's eastern Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed a civilian in Bohdanivka near Chasiv Yar, said Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko. Two more people were injured in Katerynivka, some 15 kilometers southwest of Marinka, according to the official.

Russia targeted nine settlements and one community in the region, damaging 20 houses, an administration building, an outbuilding, and power lines, added Kyrylenko.

Overnight on Aug. 18, Russian forces attacked Kherson Oblast's settlements of Bilozerka and Dniprovske, wounding a woman, the regional prosecutor's office wrote. Houses, farm buildings, gas pipelines, and a local church were damaged, reads the report.

The day before, Russia launched 48 attacks against the region, firing 207 projectiles from various weapons, said Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
