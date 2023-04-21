Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Defense Minister: 'Tank coalition' meets at Ramstein, agrees to open service center for Leopard tanks

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 21, 2023 6:01 PM 2 min read
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov and Poland Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak sign a contract for the maintenance of war equipment during a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base on April 21, 2023 in Ramstein-Miesenbach, Germany. (Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A coalition of countries that have delivered or pledged tanks to Ukraine met at the 11th Ramstein summit in Germany on April 21, according to Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov.

The coalition members signed the Letter of Intent to open a maintenance hub in Poland for Leopard 2 main battle tanks used by Ukrainian troops, Reznikov tweeted. The service center "will contribute to strengthening our cooperation and the capabilities of Ukrainian defenders," reads the post.

Earlier in the day, Reznikov arrived at the U.S. Ramstein air base to participate in the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting, also known as the Ramstein summit, held to coordinate efforts to provide military aid to Ukraine.

"The 'armored fist' formed by collaborative efforts will thwart the terrorist regime's aggression against Europe and the entire free world… Modern Western technology will result in Moscow's defeat. The sooner it happens, the sooner peace will come," Reznikov wrote after the "tank coalition" meeting.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Jan. 31 that 12 countries had joined the "tank coalition," from which Ukraine was supposed to receive 120-140 tanks in the first round. Some coalition members have already delivered tanks to Ukraine, such as Poland, Germany, and the U.K.

Modern Western tanks can play a crucial role in Ukraine's planned spring counter-offensive. However, critics have pointed out their piecemeal delivery may hamper their strategic effectiveness.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
