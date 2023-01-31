Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Foreign Ministry: 120-140 Western tanks to be delivered

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 31, 2023 4:06 PM 1 min read
Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba reported during a briefing on Jan. 31 that Ukraine will receive 120-140 tanks in the first round from its Western allies.

Currently, the coalition of western allies includes 12 countries, but not all of them can be named publicly yet.

The incoming tanks include Leopard 2, Challenger 2, and M1 Abrams models.

On Jan. 25, Germany and the United States committed to sending tanks to Ukraine in the near future. Norway is expected to transfer Leopard 2 tanks from its arsenal before the end of March.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
