Debris from drone strike allegedly damages energy facilities in Bryansk, Kaluga Oblasts

Air defenses in Russia's Bryansk and Kaluga Oblasts intercepted several drones overnight on April 20, which fell and started a fire at two separate energy substations, according to regional officials.

Bryansk Oblast Governor Alexander Bogomaz said that debris from a drone that was intercepted over the Vygonichsky District fell on an energy facility, causing a mass fire. At least six drones were also intercepted over the Suzemsky and Vygonichsky districts.

Russian-affiliated Telegram channels later posted photos of a mass fire at the substation in Bryansk.

Later that night, Kaluga Oblast Governor Vladislav Shapsha reported that a drone explosion near a substation in the town of Maloyaroslavets resulted in "slight damages" to the energy infrastructure.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims of Russian authorities, and Ukraine does not usually comment on alleged attacks on Russian soil.

No casualties were reported.

