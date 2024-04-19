Skip to content
Debris from drone strike allegedly damages energy facilities in Bryansk, Kaluga Oblasts

by Rachel Amran April 20, 2024 2:25 AM 1 min read
Aftermath of alleged drone attack in Bryansk Oblast overnight on April 20, 2024. (ASTRA/Telegram)
Air defenses in Russia's Bryansk and Kaluga Oblasts intercepted several drones overnight on April 20, which fell and started a fire at two separate energy substations, according to regional officials.

Bryansk Oblast Governor Alexander Bogomaz said that debris from a drone that was intercepted over the Vygonichsky District fell on an energy facility, causing a mass fire. At least six drones were also intercepted over the Suzemsky and Vygonichsky districts.

Russian-affiliated Telegram channels later posted photos of a mass fire at the substation in Bryansk.

Later that night, Kaluga Oblast Governor Vladislav Shapsha reported that a drone explosion near a substation in the town of Maloyaroslavets resulted in "slight damages" to the energy infrastructure.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims of Russian authorities, and Ukraine does not usually comment on alleged attacks on Russian soil.

No casualties were reported.

Kyiv has not publicly commented on the attack, and the Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

Author: Rachel Amran
10:26 PM

Senate Democrats back Johnson's foreign aid bills.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on April 19 that Senate Democrats will support House Speaker Mike Johnson's series of bills that includes aid for Ukraine, Israel, and other priorities if they pass the House.
10:01 PM

Russian attack on Kherson kills 80-year-old woman.

In a post on Telegram, the head of the city's military administration, Roman Mrochko, said the victim was walking the streets when she was hit in an attack launched from the occupied east bank of Kherson.
7:20 PM

Netherlands allocates over $210 million for ammunition for Ukraine.

Specifically, the country is devoting 150 million euros ($160 million) to Germany's Immediate Action on Air Defence initiative. The Netherlands has also allocated 60 million euros ($64 million) for the purchase of short-range air defense hardware, for example, to combat Russian drones.
