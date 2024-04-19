Russia claims 2 killed in attack on Belgorod

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Ukrainian attack on Russia's Belgorod Oblast overnight on April 20 killed two people, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov announced on Telegram.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims of Russian authorities, and Ukraine does not usually comment on alleged attacks on Russian soil.

According to the governor, the town of Poroz, located less than 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) from the border with Ukraine's Sumy Oblast, was reportedly struck by Ukrainian drones.

Explosive devices were allegedly dropped on a residential home, which immediately caught fire. Two people who were in the house at the time, a man and a woman, were killed.

Two residential homes and a barn were burned down, according to Gladkov.

Gladkov and other Russian officials have repeatedly claimed over recent months that the city of Belgorod and its surroundings have come under attack by Ukrainian forces.