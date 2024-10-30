Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russian attack, Civilian casualties, Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, War
Death toll of Russia's Kryvyi Rih strike on Oct. 28 rises to 2

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 30, 2024 10:41 AM 1 min read
Russia struck the city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast late on Oct. 28, 2024, damaging several residential buildings. (Emergency Service of Ukraine / Telegram)
The death toll of a Russian missile attack against the city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Oct. 28 has risen to two as a man died in the hospital, a local official said on Oct. 30.

"Unfortunately, a 55-year-old man died at 8:50 a.m.," said Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the city's military administration, on his Telegram channel.

The devastating attack damaged 11 apartment buildings, a medical clinic, a school, an administrative building, 10 garages, and a gas pipeline.

Initially, one person was reported as killed and 14 people as injured, 10 of whom were hospitalized.

Kryvyi Rih, the hometown of President Volodymyr Zelensky, remains a frequent target of Russia's missile attacks. With a population of around 660,000, it is the second-largest city in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

The city lies about 70 kilometers northwest of the nearest front-line zone.

Russia has launched a number of aerial attacks against Ukrainian cities over the past few days, namely targeting Kyiv and Kharkiv.

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
10:26 AM

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.