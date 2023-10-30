Death toll of Russian attack on Nova Poshta depot rises to 7

This audio is created with AI assistance

A 25-year-old man injured in Russia’s Oct. 21 missile strike on a Nova Poshta postal depot in Kharkiv Oblast died in the hospital on Oct. 30, the regional governor reported.

His passing brings the death toll of the attack to seven, Oleh Syniehubov said, adding that 12 more victims were undergoing medical treatment, including two in intensive care.

A Russian missile hit a postal depot of Ukraine's largest privately-owned postal service Nova Poshta in the village of Korotych in Kharkiv Oblast on Oct. 21, killing at least six postal employees at the time of the attack and injuring 17.

Two days after the attack, Nova Poshta's co-founders said the company would arrange additional bomb shelters in its depots.

The Korotych depot had a bomb shelter, but the victims didn't have time to get to it as only 15 seconds passed between the air raid alert and the strike, said Nova Poshta co-founder Viacheslav Klymov, citing the wounded workers.

Korotych lies just 16 kilometers west of Kharkiv, 33 kilometers from the Russian border, and some 135 kilometers from the front lines.

The northeastern Kharkiv Oblast remains a frequent target of Russian attacks due to its proximity to Russia and the front line.