Nova Poshta to arrange additional bomb shelters in its post depots

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's postal service Nova Poshta will arrange additional bomb shelters in its depots after a Russian strike on their facility in Kharkiv Oblast killed six people, the company's co-founder said on Oct. 23, as cited by Ukrinform.

"We have built bomb shelters at all depots. But now it's about making small bomb shelters inside the buildings so people can be as close to them as possible," said Volodymyr Popereshniuk.

"In the case of Kharkiv - a strike takes place in less than a minute, literally 30-40 seconds. You need to manage to hide during this time."

A Russian missile hit a post depot of Nova Poshta in the village of Korotych in Kharkiv Oblast late on Oct. 21, killing at least six postal employees and injuring 17 more people, according to the regional prosecutor's office.

There was a bomb shelter in the depot, but the victims didn't have time to get to it as only 15 seconds passed between the air raid alert and the explosion, said another Nova Poshta co-founder, Viacheslav Klymov, citing the wounded workers.

Korotych lies just 16 kilometers west of Kharkiv, 33 kilometers away from the Russian border, and some 135 kilometers from the front lines.

The northeastern Kharkiv Oblast remains a frequent target of Russian attacks due to its proximity to Russia and the front line.