Death toll in Russia's overnight drone attack on Kyiv Oblast rises to 6

Editor's Note: This news article initially said that the death toll in the Russian drone attack on Rzhyshchiv has risen to seven people. It was later edited to say that the number of deaths was six after State Emergency Service of Ukraine Spokesperson Viktoriia Ruban clarified the data.

The death toll in Kyiv Oblast has risen to six people after Russia's overnight drone attack, State Emergency Service of Ukraine Spokesperson Viktoriia Ruban told Ukrainska Pravda on March 22.

First responders are continuing to clear the rubble in Rzhyshchiv city, Ruban added.

Initially, three people were reported killed and seven injured by the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration.

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, a dormitory and a school were partially destroyed by the attack.

Ruban later reported that the body of a man was discovered at 9:54 a.m. under the rubble of the dormitory that was hit, raising the death toll to four people.

Russia launched 21 Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones to attack Ukraine overnight on March 22, according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces. Ukraine downed 16 of them, the military said.

The work of air defense was earlier reported in Kyiv, Zhytomyr, and Khmelnytskyi oblasts.

Serhii Popko, who heads the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, said that all the drones aimed at the capital were downed.