Death toll from Russia's March 2 attack on Zaporizhzhia rises to 7

This audio is created with AI assistance

Rescuers retrieved seven bodies from the remains of a residential building in Zaporizhzhia destroyed by a Russian missile strike on March 2, State Emergency Service in Zaporizhzhia Oblast reported.

A Russian S-300 missile hit the building around 1:30 a.m. on March 2.

As of 10 p.m. on March 3, seven people are known to have been killed by the Russian attack, and 11 people were rescued, according to the officials.

Russians have relentlessly struck the regional capital of Zaporizhzhia Oblast since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, despite claiming a so-called “annexation” of the region they only partly control in September 2022.