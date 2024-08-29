Skip to content
Czechia, ammunition, Shells, Military aid, European Union
Ukraine receiving shells from Prague-led initiative on schedule, Czech foreign minister says

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 29, 2024 11:56 PM 2 min read
155mm shells lie in a row in the direction of Marinka, Ukraine on July 24, 2024. (Scott Peterson/Getty Images)
The Prague-led ammunition initiative is delivering supplies to Ukraine on schedule, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said at an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels on Aug. 29.  

Czechia unveiled its initiative to purchase artillery shells for Ukraine jointly with partners earlier this year amid shell shortages caused mainly by delays in U.S. assistance.

Czech President Petr Pavel announced on July 12 that the Czech Republic will send Ukraine 50,000 shells in July and August. From September to the end of the year, Ukraine will receive 80,000 to 100,000 rounds per month, Pavel said.

Lipavsky said later in July that the ammunition initiative has secured enough funds to provide Ukraine with 500,000 shells by the end of 2024.

While the delivery of ammunition "is being fulfilled," there is a renewed focus on "the effort to ensure air defense," Lipavsky said in Brussels on Aug. 29.

The meeting was also attended by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, who said that the EU will speed up the delivery of military aid, including air defense systems.

The meeting in Brussels came days after Russia's largest-ever aerial attack against Ukraine.

While Ukraine downed 102 missiles and 99 drones of the 127 missiles and 109 drones launched by Russia during the attack, strikes hit several civilian, energy, and fuel facilities, killing seven people and injuring at least 47 others.

Czech FM: Ammunition initiative is a vital part of Ukraine’s defense but needs more donors, money
The Czech ammunition initiative secured financing for half a million shells for Ukraine and can gather more if it finds additional donors or finances, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said in an interview with the Kyiv Independent on July 23. Czechia unveiled the international initiative earlier…
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:53 PM

Kursk incursion is Ukraine's right of self-defense, Latvian FM says.

"And Ukrainians have been very, very careful and very, very diligent in not going after civilians (in Kursk Oblast), in not doing what Russians have been doing on the Ukrainian territory. This is the normal military counteractions, so this counteroffensive, in our view, is also covered by the right of self-defense," Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braze said.
11:43 AM

Updated: Russia controls part of Chasiv Yar, military says.

If Chasiv Yar is fully captured, Russian forces could utilize its elevation to gain an increased advantage for attacks on the neighboring towns of Kostiantynivka and Druzhkivka, as well as the larger nearby city of Kramatorsk, said Andrii Polukhin, a spokesperson for Ukraine's 24th Mechanized Brigade.
