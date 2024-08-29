Ukraine receiving shells from Prague-led initiative on schedule, Czech foreign minister says

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Prague-led ammunition initiative is delivering supplies to Ukraine on schedule, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said at an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels on Aug. 29.

Czechia unveiled its initiative to purchase artillery shells for Ukraine jointly with partners earlier this year amid shell shortages caused mainly by delays in U.S. assistance.

Czech President Petr Pavel announced on July 12 that the Czech Republic will send Ukraine 50,000 shells in July and August. From September to the end of the year, Ukraine will receive 80,000 to 100,000 rounds per month, Pavel said.

Lipavsky said later in July that the ammunition initiative has secured enough funds to provide Ukraine with 500,000 shells by the end of 2024.

While the delivery of ammunition "is being fulfilled," there is a renewed focus on "the effort to ensure air defense," Lipavsky said in Brussels on Aug. 29.

The meeting was also attended by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, who said that the EU will speed up the delivery of military aid, including air defense systems.

The meeting in Brussels came days after Russia's largest-ever aerial attack against Ukraine.

While Ukraine downed 102 missiles and 99 drones of the 127 missiles and 109 drones launched by Russia during the attack, strikes hit several civilian, energy, and fuel facilities, killing seven people and injuring at least 47 others.