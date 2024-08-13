Introducing official merch from the Kyiv Independent Shop Now
News Feed, Kharkiv Oblast, War, Ukraine, Curfew, Martial law
Extended 16-hour curfew introduced to 201 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast

by Elsa Court August 13, 2024 1:53 PM 2 min read
Members of the Ukrainian National Guard's 13th Brigade conduct operations during the night and early morning in the northern Kharkiv region, Ukraine, employing 82 mm mortars and continue to conduct military operations on Aug. 11, 2024. (Gian Marco Benedetto/Anadolu via Getty Images)
The regional authorities in Kharkiv Oblast have extended curfew hours from 5 p.m. to 9 a.m. in 201 towns and villages in Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said on air on Aug. 13.

Most settlements in Ukraine, including Kyiv, Lviv, and Odesa, have a curfew from midnight to 5 a.m. due to the imposition of martial law.

The authorities announced on Aug. 12 an extended curfew for towns and villages in the Derhachi and Lyptsi communities in Kharkiv Oblast.

"In fact, in five districts, that is 201 settlements, we will strengthen the curfew," Syniehubov clarified on Aug. 13.

The decision was taken to ensure the safety of civilians and allow the Ukrainian Armed Forces to operate effectively, Syniehubov said.

Russia launched its offensive in Kharkiv Oblast on May 10, and although the assault quickly stalled, civilians in the region still come under regular fire. Three civilians in Kharkiv Oblast were injured by Russian attacks over just the past day.

Almost 14,000 people, including 1,000 children, have been evacuated from Kharkiv Oblast since May 10, Syniehubov added.

Kharkiv Oblast borders Belgorod Oblast, one of the three regions where Russian authorities introduced a so-called "counter-terrorism operation" on Aug. 9 in response to Ukraine's incursion into Russian territory.

Ukrainian troops reportedly entered Belgorod Oblast on Aug. 10.

The extension of the curfew comes the same day as the Ukrainian military announced that civilians in neighboring Sumy Oblast will be subject to restrictions on movement within a 20-kilometer zone of the Russian border.  

Author: Elsa Court
Comments

