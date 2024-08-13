Introducing official merch from the Kyiv Independent Shop Now
Movement of civilians in Sumy Oblast restricted within 20 km of Russian border

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 13, 2024 12:43 PM 2 min read
Smoke rising in Sumy Oblast, near the border with Russia, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Aug. 12, 2024. (Roman Pilipey/AFP via Getty Images)
Civilians in Sumy Oblast within 20 kilometers (12 miles) of the border with Kursk Oblast are subject to restrictions on movement due to increasing Russian attacks, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces announced on Aug. 13.

The security situation in Sumy Oblast became more tense with the start of Ukraine's cross-border incursion into neighboring Kursk Oblast in Russia, which began on Aug. 6.

Ukraine's National Police said on Aug. 9 that around 20,000 people need to be evacuated from border settlements in Sumy Oblast as Russia intensified its attacks against the region.

The people affected by the evacuation order live within 10 kilometers of the border with Russia.

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in a statement on Aug. 13 that the military has "imposed restrictions on the movement of all categories of citizens in the 20-kilometer border zone of Sumy Oblast."

The decision was made due to the "increase in the intensity of hostilities, intensification of the activities of sabotage and reconnaissance groups, special operations forces of the enemy, and in order to preserve the lives of the civilian population and military personnel."

"Admission of persons to the specified territory is carried out on passports of citizens of Ukraine with a corresponding mark on the registration of residence in this zone," the General Staff added.

Russian forces on Aug. 13 damaged a hospital building and energy infrastructure in the city of Sumy, located around 30 kilometers (18 miles) from the Russian border, injuring at least one person.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
12:52 AM

46-year-old Ukrainian man found dead in Germany.

A 46-year-old Ukrainian man has been found dead in Rostock, Germany in what police are investigating as a suspected homicide, local authorities reported on Aug. 12. If confirmed as a homicide, the murder would mark the eighth reported Ukrainian victim allegedly murdered in Germany in 2024.
9:07 PM

Kursk is Putin's catastrophe, Zelensky says.

"We see how Russia under (President Vladimir) Putin is actually moving: 24 years ago, there was the Kursk (submarine) disaster, which was the symbolic beginning of his rule. Now we can see what is the end for him. And it's Kursk, too. The catastrophe of his war," President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
7:06 PM

Putin vows 'worthy riposte' to Ukraine's Kursk incursion.

"One of the obvious goals of the enemy is to sow discord, strife, intimidate people, destroy the unity and cohesion of Russian society," Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a televised meeting with government officials.
