Movement of civilians in Sumy Oblast restricted within 20 km of Russian border

Civilians in Sumy Oblast within 20 kilometers (12 miles) of the border with Kursk Oblast are subject to restrictions on movement due to increasing Russian attacks, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces announced on Aug. 13.

The security situation in Sumy Oblast became more tense with the start of Ukraine's cross-border incursion into neighboring Kursk Oblast in Russia, which began on Aug. 6.

Ukraine's National Police said on Aug. 9 that around 20,000 people need to be evacuated from border settlements in Sumy Oblast as Russia intensified its attacks against the region.

The people affected by the evacuation order live within 10 kilometers of the border with Russia.

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in a statement on Aug. 13 that the military has "imposed restrictions on the movement of all categories of citizens in the 20-kilometer border zone of Sumy Oblast."

The decision was made due to the "increase in the intensity of hostilities, intensification of the activities of sabotage and reconnaissance groups, special operations forces of the enemy, and in order to preserve the lives of the civilian population and military personnel."

"Admission of persons to the specified territory is carried out on passports of citizens of Ukraine with a corresponding mark on the registration of residence in this zone," the General Staff added.

Russian forces on Aug. 13 damaged a hospital building and energy infrastructure in the city of Sumy, located around 30 kilometers (18 miles) from the Russian border, injuring at least one person.