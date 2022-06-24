Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Culture

Education platform about Chornobyl disaster available in English

November 22, 2021 1:41 amby Sergiy Slipchenko
(Chornobyl. Journey)

The “Chornobyl. Journey” website aims to educate readers about the causes of the 1986 nuclear disaster and dispel myths about it. Users can click and scroll through multimedia content including graphs, photos, videos and more, which draw on declassified documents and scientific studies. The website is available in English and Ukrainian.

The platform was developed by the web production studio Gremcy. Over 200 people, from historians to radiologists, contributed to the creation of the website. President Volodymyr Zelensky’s Office initiated the project to preserve the historical memory of the tragedy.

Sergiy Slipchenko
Author: Sergiy Slipchenko

Sergiy Slipchenko is a staff writer at the Kyiv Independent. He studied at York University in Toronto, Canada and worked as a reporter at the Kyiv Post.

Tags: Chornobyl

