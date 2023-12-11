Skip to content
Missile downed over Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 11, 2023 4:32 PM 1 min read
Archive photo: Kryvyi Rih, southern Ukraine, on Sept. 14, 2023. (Roman Pilipey/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Air defense forces downed a Kh-59 cruise missile over Kryvyi Rih district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast at around 3 p.m. local time, the Dnipro-based Operational Command East said on Facebook on Dec. 11.

According to local correspondents from Suspilne, "repeated sounds of explosions" were audible in Kryvyi Rih at around 3 p.m.

Information on damage has not yet been released. A missile downed over the city on Dec. 9 damaged the premises of a local business and two vehicles. No injuries or deaths were reported.

Russia regularly uses Kh-59 cruise missiles, which have a range of around 200 kilometers, to attack civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.

According to the U.K. Defense Ministry, the past few days saw the start of Russia's "more concentrated" campaign against Ukraine's energy infrastructure just as the besieged country braces for another tough winter.

Ukrainian forces downed all the 18 Shahed "kamikaze" drones and all the eight ballistic missiles launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported on Dec. 11.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
