Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Governor: Downed missile over Kryvyi Rih damaged business premises, 2 trucks

by Asami Terajima December 10, 2023 10:24 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The debris of a Russian missile downed on Dec. 9 damaged the premises of a local business and two trucks in the city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Governor Serhii Lysak reported on Dec. 10.

Lysak added that there were no casualties and said that civilians should seek shelter during air raid sirens even if air defense is working.

On Dec. 9, Lysak reported the missile being downed at 6:30 p.m. He did not disclose the location or name of the enterprise that suffered from the debris.

Nearly two years into the full-scale war, Russian forces continue to regularly attack cities, towns, and villages far from the front line, often targeting their infrastructure.

Located next to embattled Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, civilian areas in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – especially the city of Nikopol located only across the Dnipro River from Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant – have suffered almost daily attacks since the start of the war.

Overnight, Nikopol had suffered yet another heavy artillery attack, Lysak reported on Dec. 10. He added that the destruction is being assessed but reported no casualties.

Author: Asami Terajima
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
4:18 PM

Official: Over 25 Ukrainian journalists remain in Russian captivity.

"These are not combatants, these are journalists who were doing their job, and according to the civilized rules of warfare, should not have been captured in principle, but the fact is the fact. We understand how uncivilized Russia has trampled on any human rights," said Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, the newly appointed head of the Ukrainian parliament's Committee on Freedom of Speech.
3:36 PM

Russian shelling of Kherson injures woman.

The attack reportedly took place at around 1:40 p.m. local time. The victim suffered injuries while in her house, which was damaged in the strike, the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.