Governor: Downed missile over Kryvyi Rih damaged business premises, 2 trucks

The debris of a Russian missile downed on Dec. 9 damaged the premises of a local business and two trucks in the city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Governor Serhii Lysak reported on Dec. 10.

Lysak added that there were no casualties and said that civilians should seek shelter during air raid sirens even if air defense is working.

On Dec. 9, Lysak reported the missile being downed at 6:30 p.m. He did not disclose the location or name of the enterprise that suffered from the debris.

Nearly two years into the full-scale war, Russian forces continue to regularly attack cities, towns, and villages far from the front line, often targeting their infrastructure.

Located next to embattled Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, civilian areas in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – especially the city of Nikopol located only across the Dnipro River from Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant – have suffered almost daily attacks since the start of the war.

Overnight, Nikopol had suffered yet another heavy artillery attack, Lysak reported on Dec. 10. He added that the destruction is being assessed but reported no casualties.