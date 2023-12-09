Skip to content
Covid on the rise in Ukraine, deputy health minister warns

by Dominic Culverwell December 9, 2023 11:00 PM 1 min read
Medical personnel provides medical assistance to a Covid-19 patient in a hospital in Kyiv. Nov. 2, 2021. (Sergei Supinsky/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine’s Deputy Health Minister Ihor Kuzin warned that the country is suffering peak coronavirus and flu cases.

The rising epidemic has seen 1.3 million citizens fall ill, 40% more than last year. Kuzin notes that Covid-19, flu, and other viruses are circulating in Ukraine simultaneously and will peak in mid-December before gradually reducing in January 2024.

So far in the epidemiological season, 343 people in Ukraine have died from Covid and other infectious diseases. 4,000 people are hospitalized each week, which the doctor notes will not overburden Ukraine’s healthcare capacity.

“The overwhelming majority of deaths are recorded among patients who were not vaccinated. Therefore, this once again emphasizes the importance of vaccination as the main means of preventing severe disease,” Kuzin said.

Ukraine’s Health Ministry lifted Covid-19 measures on July 1, 2023, announcing the illness will be treated the same as other respiratory symptoms.

At the start of 2023, Covid-19 killed 50 to 70 Ukrainians per week, with 90% of victims aged over 60 years old.

Health minister: Heart attacks, strokes becoming more common at earlier age in Ukraine
Health Minister Viktor Liashko linked this development to the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing full-scale war with Russia, which had a negative effect on early detection and screening of serious diseases.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Dominic Culverwell
