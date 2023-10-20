Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Health minister: Heart attacks, strokes becoming more common at earlier age in Ukraine

by Martin Fornusek October 20, 2023 12:18 PM 1 min read
Ukraine's Health Minister Viktor Liashko at the Contact Center of the Cabinet of Ministers in Kyiv on Aug. 17, 2023. (Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Heart attacks and strokes are increasingly affecting Ukrainians at an earlier age than usual, Ukrinform reported on Oct. 20, citing the country's Health Minister Viktor Liashko.

The minister linked this development to the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing full-scale war with Russia, which had a negative effect on early detection and screening of serious diseases.

"Prevention has taken a back seat. We estimate that this will result in complex diseases being detected at advanced stages when there is already a need for long-term and expensive treatment," Liashko said at the All-Ukrainian Congress of Cardiovascular Surgeons in Kyiv.

Almost 450,000 people in Ukraine die every year due to cardiovascular diseases, according to the country's health authorities. This mostly concerns people of working age.

One of the main reasons is the indifferent attitude to lifestyle, often including smoking and alcohol consumption, which is now reinforced by the war, Natalia Ivanchenko, the general director of the Lviv Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention, explained.

‘Uncertainty and despair’: War taking heavy toll on mental health of Ukrainians
Viktoriia Borodai can not recall the last time she experienced “real joy.” She has lived in “uncertainty and despair” ever since Russia’s all-out war forced her to flee Kramatorsk, her hometown in Donetsk Oblast, last March. Seeking shelter in different towns across Ukraine and watching how Russia…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.