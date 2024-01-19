Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Business
Edit post

Court arrests investment banker Mazepa in connection to illegal land acquisition

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 19, 2024 11:23 PM 2 min read
Igor Mazepa is the director general of the Concorde Capital investment company in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Igor Mazepa/flickr.com)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Kyiv Pechersk District court ordered the arrest of the detained Ukrainian businessman and the founder of the Concorde Capital investment company, Igor Mazepa, Suspilne reported on Jan. 19.

He was taken into custody until Feb. 27 with an alternative of almost Hr 350 million ($9.1 million) bail, even though the prosecution insisted on bail in the amount of Hr 700 million ($18.2 million).

Mazepa was detained a day earlier as he tried to cross the border into Poland. According to Concorde Capital, he was on his way to the Davos forum in Switzerland while law enforcement officers raided the company’s office.

On Jan. 19, the State Investigation Bureau said that the businessman is suspected of illegally seizing land near Kyiv, calling him "the organizer of a criminal scheme."

The matter concerns seven hectares of land on which the Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant facilities are located.  Tetiana Sapian, a communications advisor of the State Bureau of Investigation, said the construction could put the capital’s infrastructure at risk.

Mazepa denied the accusations. He said that the case "concerns the events of ten years ago," claiming "the persecution of businessmen."

The Ukrainian publication NV said on Jan. 18, citing its sources, that Mazepa's detention is related to the acquisition of land rights for the construction of the luxurious cottage resort Goodlife Park in the Vyshhorod district, Kyiv Oblast.

The resort, lying only 12 kilometers from the capital, was built in 2013 and covers an area of 40 hectares.

Mazepa founded Concorde Capital in 2004. The company provides banking, brokerage, and asset management services and is considered to be one of Ukraine's leading investment banks.

For several months in 2014, Mazepa was a supervisory committee member of Alfa-Bank, run by a banking group of Russian oligarchs Mikhail Fridman and Pyotr Aven. Last year, Ukraine nationalized the Ukrainian branch of Alfa-Bank, renamed Sense Bank.

Investigation: Apparent Russian disinformation group posing as ex-president Poroshenko targets foreign fighters in Ukraine
TOP FINDINGS: * An apparent Russian state-aligned group is targeting Ukraine’s International Legion in a disinformation campaign * The Kyiv Independent obtained and analyzed exclusive video that shows the group used doctored footage to pose as the Ukrainian ex-president on a Zoom call that took p…
The Kyiv IndependentAndrea Januta
Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
7:03 PM

Estonia expels Russian head of church.

The Estonian government did not extend the residence permit of Metropolitan Yevgeniy of the Estonian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate, forcing him to leave by Feb. 6, the ERR public broadcaster reported on Jan. 18.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.