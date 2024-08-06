Skip to content
News Feed, European Union, Ukraine, Ukraine Facility, EU aid, EU Council, Business
Council of EU approves $4.6 billion under Ukraine Facility

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 6, 2024 2:42 PM 1 min read
Illustrative purposes only: The EU and Ukrainian flags are being displayed during a press conference by European Parliament President Roberta Metsola and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, Ukraine, on May 9, 2024. (STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
The Council of the EU on Aug. 6 gave its written approval to disburse 4.2 billion euros ($4.6 billion) to Kyiv as the first regular payment under the Ukraine Facility.

The four-year Ukraine Facility allocates 33 billion euros ($36 billion) in loans and 17 billion euros ($18 billion) in grants, conditional on the Ukrainian government's carrying out certain reforms.

"With the completion of the written procedure, the Council has adopted an implementing decision today," the Hungarian presidency of the Council said on X.

"This decision supports Ukraine's macro-financial stability and the functioning of its public administration."

The EU approved the Ukraine Facility in February, and the EU Council approved the framework agreement in mid-May, setting out the Ukrainian government's tasks for recovery, reconstruction, and modernization.

"Grateful to the (Council of the EU) for authorizing the first regular payment of 4.2 billion euros under the Ukraine Facility," Ukraine's Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko said.

"Thus, the (EU) budget support in 2024 will reach over 12 billion euros."

Kyiv already received several pre-financing "bridge" tranches under the assistance plan earlier this year.

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

3:23 PM

Russia's fourth dam bursts in two weeks.

A dam burst in the town of Dalnerechensk in the far east of Russia overnight on Aug. 6, regional authorities told state-owned TASS news agency. This marks the fourth such case in two weeks.
2:56 PM

Russian attack on Kherson injures at least 5.

A Russian drone dropped explosives on Kherson's outskirts. Two men, aged 53 and 57, as well as three women, aged 37, 46 and 68, suffered injuries and were hospitalized, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.
1:10 PM

US seeks to confiscate ex-PM Lazarenko's money for Ukraine.

The U.S. Justice Department wants to confiscate $200 million from Ukraine's ex-Prime Minister Pavlo Lazarenko in favor of Ukraine, Mary Butler, the department's senior official, said in an interview with the Voice of America published on Aug. 5.
