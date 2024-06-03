Corruption prevention agency's deputy head leaves post

This audio is created with AI assistance

Artem Sytnyk, the deputy head of the National Agency for Corruption Prevention, left his post on June 3, the agency announced.

Sytnyk had served in his post since May 2022 and was overseeing several key areas of the agency's responsibilities, including cooperation with law enforcement agencies and financial monitoring of officials.

The agency's statement did not provide a reason for Sytnyk's departure from his post.

"The National Agency thanks Artem Serhiiovych for his contribution to the development of the National Agency and the entire anti-corruption infrastructure of Ukraine," the statement read.

The agency is one of Ukraine's key anti-corruption bodies. Its responsibilities include monitoring the property and financial activities of public officials.

The agency also runs databases connected to Russia's full-scale war, such as the "International War Sponsors" list that identifies foreign companies conducting business with Moscow.

Viktor Pavlushchyk was appointed as the agency's new head in February.