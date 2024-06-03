Investigating sex war crimes — He came back
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit is getting ready to release its next documentary, “He came back.” The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying of the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel on June 7.
Watch teaser
News Feed, Ukraine, National Agency for Corruption Prevention, Anti-corruption
Corruption prevention agency's deputy head leaves post

by Martin Fornusek June 3, 2024 3:51 PM 1 min read
Artem Sytnyk, a former deputy head of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention. (National Agency on Corruption Prevention)
Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Artem Sytnyk, the deputy head of the National Agency for Corruption Prevention, left his post on June 3, the agency announced.

Sytnyk had served in his post since May 2022 and was overseeing several key areas of the agency's responsibilities, including cooperation with law enforcement agencies and financial monitoring of officials.

The agency's statement did not provide a reason for Sytnyk's departure from his post.

"The National Agency thanks Artem Serhiiovych for his contribution to the development of the National Agency and the entire anti-corruption infrastructure of Ukraine," the statement read.

The agency is one of Ukraine's key anti-corruption bodies. Its responsibilities include monitoring the property and financial activities of public officials.

The agency also runs databases connected to Russia's full-scale war, such as the "International War Sponsors" list that identifies foreign companies conducting business with Moscow.

Viktor Pavlushchyk was appointed as the agency's new head in February.

Author: Martin Fornusek
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.