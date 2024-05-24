Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Zakarpattia Oblast, Mobilization, Conscription, Ukrainian armed forces
Conscript deemed fit for service dies in enlistment office due to 'rapid health deterioration'

by Martin Fornusek May 24, 2024 10:26 AM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes only: A chevron reading Ukraine is seen on a serviceman uniform during a celebration ceremony of the Independence Day at St. Sophia Square in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Aug. 24, 2023. (STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A conscript who was deemed fit for military service by a medical commission died in an enlistment office in southwestern Zakarpattia Oblast due to a rapid deterioration of his health, the regional enlistment center said on May 24.

Ukraine has ramped up its mobilization efforts to replenish the ranks of the Armed Forces as the all-out war with Russia entered its third year.

The person's health "rapidly deteriorated" on May 23, upon which he was given first aid and medics were summoned, who could only declare him dead upon their arrival, the statement read.

No other details on possible causes or circumstances were provided. The regional enlistment authorities said a special inspection would investigate the tragic incident.

"Unfortunately, there are cases when doctors of a military medical commission recognize conscripts as fit for service, but later tragedies occur," the statement read.

"We express our condolences to relatives and friends."

A number of tragic incidents and complaints about misconduct by enlistment officers have been reported throughout the full-scale war, including cases of abuse toward recruits, though no such statement has been made regarding this case.

Another man of draft age died on the territory of the Saksahanskyi military enlistment office in the city of Kryvyi Rih on May 5, also reportedly due to the "rapid deterioration of his health."

Medical commissions have also come under increasing scrutiny after suspected instances of corruption and other violations.

Author: Martin Fornusek
9:29 AM

Putin wants to involve Belarus in nuclear drills.

During his visit to Belarus, Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to discuss the participation of the Belarusian military in Russia's non-strategic nuclear drills, the Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti reported on May 24.
12:32 AM

Russia attacks 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked Sumy Oblast 108 times in 25 separate attacks throughout the day, firing at 8 communities along the border, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on May 23.
