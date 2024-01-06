Skip to content
Commander: Air Force destroys Russian command center at occupied Crimea airbase

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 6, 2024 9:31 AM 1 min read
Footage of the Russian-held Saky airbase in occupied Crimea. Photo published on Jan. 6, 2024. (Mykola Oleshchuk/Telegram)
The Ukrainian Air Force carried out a successful attack against the Saky airbase in Russian-occupied Crimea, Air Force Commander General Mykola Oleshchuk said on Jan. 6.

This is the latest in a recent string of reports on successful hits against Russian positions on the peninsula. Ukrainian forces have recently upped their attacks in hopes of disrupting military logistics and weakening Russia's southern defenses.

The strike successfully took out a Russian command center, Oleshchuk noted.

"All targets have been destroyed!" he wrote on his Telegram channel.

"I again thank our pilots for great work!"

Local media outlets reported explosions on the occupied peninsula overnight on Jan. 5-6. Residents said they heard up to 10 blasts near the city of Yevpatoriia. Occupation authorities also reportedly shut down traffic on the Crimean Bridge.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed its forces had intercepted four Ukrainian guided missiles flying over Crimea.

The Saky airbase is adjacent to the town of Novofedorivka, only some 20 kilometers southeast of Yevpatoriia.

Previously, the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported a successful strike against a Russian command post near Sevastopol and ammunition warehouses near the village of Pervomaiske on Jan. 4.

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
