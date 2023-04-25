Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
CNN: US ambassador to UN says Russia leading UN Security Council meeting was 'epitome of irony and hypocrisy'

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 25, 2023 6:14 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

In an interview with CNN, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield criticized Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov after his address as chair to the UN Security Council in New York on April 24.

“It was the epitome of irony and hypocrisy to have the foreign minister of Russia chairing the security council, a meeting on multilateralism when Russia has, in their unilateral, unprovoked action against Ukraine, attacked everything that the UN Charter stands for,” Thomas-Greenfield told CNN.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov addressed the UN Security Council in New York on April 24 during the Russian Federation's controversial presidency of the body.

During his address, Lavrov fiercely criticized Western countries in particular the U.S., which he said is "aiming for the destruction of globalization" and wants to "undermine multilateralism" in the Asia-Pacific.

Russia was chosen to head the UN Security Council, the presidency of which rotates on a monthly basis between 15 member states, for the month of April.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
