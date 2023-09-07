CNN: Western officials meet in UAE to discuss sanctions against Russia

This audio is created with AI assistance

Western officials gathered in the United Arab Emirates to discuss sanctions against Russia amid fears that certain technology exports could be weaponized by the Russian military in its war against Ukraine, CNN reported on Sept. 6.

Representatives from the U.S., the U.K., and the EU discussed strategies to counter sanctions evasion and prevent Russia from obtaining advanced AI technology.

“The UAE is working with its friends and allies to address any concerns with regards to sanctions on Russia,” an official from the UAE told CNN.

Certain goods and technologies that are classified as "dual-use," meaning they have both civilian and military applications, have been able to bypass restrictions on weapons sales to Russia. A Telegraph investigation found that China has been sending Russia goods that are officially labeled dual-use but are clearly meant for war, such as helicopters, drones, and optical sights.

According to CNN, new concerns have emerged over a microchip manufactured by tech giant Nvidia that is used for generative artificial intelligence.

The U.S. has added licensing restrictions on the chip for buyers in the Middle East, which serves as a business hub and maintains economic ties with Russia.

The US has in the past sanctioned entities in the UAE for assisting with transfers of Iranian weapons to Russia.

“The UAE strictly abides by UN sanctions and has clear and robust processes in place to deal with sanctioned entities, which has been exercised against a number of companies,” the UAE official told CNN.

The arrival of Western officials in the UAE comes soon after the country was invited to join BRICS, the geopolitical bloc led by China and Russia.