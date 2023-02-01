Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
US uncovers global sanctions evasion network helping Russia’s defense sector

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 1, 2023 8:39 PM 1 min read
The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control said on Feb. 1 that it had uncovered a sanctions evasion network helping Russia's defense sector.

The U.S. imposed blocking sanctions against 22 individuals and entities across multiple countries involved in the network. Its members supplied Russia with high-tech devices after Feb. 24, despite sanctions banning such exports, according to the Treasury.

The network is headed by the Russian-Cypriot arms dealer Igor Zimenkov, the Treasury said.

Zimenkov and his son Jonathan also allegedly participated in numerous deals selling Russian cyber security equipment and helicopters abroad. The two have engaged directly with sanctioned Russian state-owned enterprise Rosoboroneksport potential clients to enable sales of Russian defense products, the Treasury reported.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
