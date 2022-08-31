CNN: US conducted 'war games' with Kyiv before Kherson counteroffensive

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. suggested keeping the offensive limited in geography to avoid overextension along the extensive front line, CNN reciting multiple U.S., Ukrainian, and Western officials. To achieve better results, Ukrainian forces engaged in analytical exercises that were intended to better understand what force levels Ukraine would need to muster to be successful in different scenarios. Initially, Ukraine planned for a larger assault but decided to focus only on the southern front for the time being.