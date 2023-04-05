Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
CNN: Kremlin likely struggling to increase number of soldiers

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 5, 2023 3:56 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia is struggling to attract more military manpower and provide them with sufficient training, unnamed western officials told CNN on April 5.

According to CNN, Western officials say it remains unclear how Russia plans to acquire the 400,000 new troops it admittedly needs not only to fight in Ukraine but to be stationed along the border with NATO and Finland.

"Whether the population can sustain another round of mobilization and whether the Kremlin actually wants to test the population's resilience to that is unclear at the moment," the officials said, as quoted by CNN.

However, the fact that they haven't launched another round of mobilization points to concerns in the Kremlin over the potential backlash, the officials added.

Western officials also believe that discrepancies in training, with some soldiers being sent to training camps in Belarus and others going straight to the front, indicate "a real problem" with Russia's military manpower, CNN wrote.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
