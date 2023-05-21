Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Edit post

CNN: Biden to meet with Zelensky in Japan on May 21

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 21, 2023 4:29 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Joe Biden is scheduled to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Hiroshima, Japan, on Sunday, underscoring his country's support for Ukraine during the Group of Seven summit.

“We do expect that the president will have a bilateral meeting with President Zelensky,” a senior administration official told reporters, adding that the meeting will be “a little bit after 2 o’clock” p.m. local time, CNN reports.

The official pointed to a “powerful statement of unity” from the G7 countries standing against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at this week’s summit, including sanctions and the announcement of a joint effort to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 aircraft — efforts that were “spearheaded” by U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

On May 20, the G7 leaders condemned Russia's "brutal" war against Ukraine: "We once again condemn in the strongest terms the war of aggression by Russia against Ukraine, which constitutes a serious violation of international law, including the UN Charter," the group said in its final communiqué.

The leaders said that Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine "represents a threat to the whole world in breach of fundamental norms, rules and principles of the international community," reaffirming their "unwavering support" for Ukraine for as long as necessary to achieve a "just and lasting peace."

Pope Francis appoints Cardinal Zuppi to lead peace mission in Ukraine
In a significant move aimed at resolving the ongoing war, Pope Francis has entrusted Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, the Archbishop of Bologna and President of the Italian Bishops’ Conference, to lead a peace mission in Ukraine.
Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
