CNN: Biden to meet with Zelensky in Japan on May 21

U.S. President Joe Biden is scheduled to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Hiroshima, Japan, on Sunday, underscoring his country's support for Ukraine during the Group of Seven summit.

“We do expect that the president will have a bilateral meeting with President Zelensky,” a senior administration official told reporters, adding that the meeting will be “a little bit after 2 o’clock” p.m. local time, CNN reports.

The official pointed to a “powerful statement of unity” from the G7 countries standing against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at this week’s summit, including sanctions and the announcement of a joint effort to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 aircraft — efforts that were “spearheaded” by U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

On May 20, the G7 leaders condemned Russia's "brutal" war against Ukraine: "We once again condemn in the strongest terms the war of aggression by Russia against Ukraine, which constitutes a serious violation of international law, including the UN Charter," the group said in its final communiqué.

The leaders said that Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine "represents a threat to the whole world in breach of fundamental norms, rules and principles of the international community," reaffirming their "unwavering support" for Ukraine for as long as necessary to achieve a "just and lasting peace."