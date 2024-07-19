Skip to content
Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast's Chuhuiv injures 9

by Elsa Court July 19, 2024 9:02 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian attack on Chuhuiv in Kharkiv Oblast in the morning of July 19, 2024. (Oleh Syniehubov / Telegram)
An early morning Russian attack on a residential building in Chuhuiv in Kharkiv Oblast injured nine people, including a 14-year-old boy, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on July 19.

Chuhuiv, which had a population of around 30,000 in 2022, is situated around 20 kilometers (12 miles) southeast of the city of Kharkiv.

The attack took place at around 4 a.m. local time, when Russian forces "hit a residential building in the central part of the city twice," Syniehubov said.

Among the nine people injured was a 14-year-old boy, whose condition is stable, Syniehubov said. Seven of those who were injured were hospitalized with shrapnel wounds.

According to Syniehubov, the attack destroyed nine cars, damaged multiple residential buildings, and damaged an administrative building.  

Zelensky: Lifting ban on strikes on Russian territory did not lead to escalation
“The fewer restrictions we have on the use of effective weapons, the more Russia will seek peace,” Zelensky said, addressing the Fourth European Political Community summit in the U.K. on July 18.
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell
Author: Elsa Court
10:21 PM

Zelensky meets Britain's King Charles.

President Volodomyr Zelensky met with Britain's King Charles on July 18, and in a post on social media thanked the U.K. for being "one of Ukraine's closest and most important allies."
