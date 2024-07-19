Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast's Chuhuiv injures 9

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

An early morning Russian attack on a residential building in Chuhuiv in Kharkiv Oblast injured nine people, including a 14-year-old boy, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on July 19.

Chuhuiv, which had a population of around 30,000 in 2022, is situated around 20 kilometers (12 miles) southeast of the city of Kharkiv.

The attack took place at around 4 a.m. local time, when Russian forces "hit a residential building in the central part of the city twice," Syniehubov said.

Among the nine people injured was a 14-year-old boy, whose condition is stable, Syniehubov said. Seven of those who were injured were hospitalized with shrapnel wounds.

According to Syniehubov, the attack destroyed nine cars, damaged multiple residential buildings, and damaged an administrative building.