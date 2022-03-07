This audio is created with AI assistance

China-Russia friendship is ‘rock solid’, and the prospects for cooperation are extensive, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on March 7. Two days earlier, the minister called on the U.S., NATO, and the EU to “pay attention to the negative impact of NATO’s continuous eastward expansion on Russia’s security,” according to a statement from the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs published by CNN. However, in a conversation with Ukraine’s Dmytro Kuleba, Wang Yi said China’s ready to make efforts to end the war in Ukraine.