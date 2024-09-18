The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Shots fired at Moscow office of Russia's largest online retailer, killing 1, injuring 2

by Elsa Court September 18, 2024 3:07 PM
A Russian police officer stands guard outside a security perimeter set at the entrance to the office building of Russian retailer Wildberries after an attempted raid in central Moscow on September 18, 2024. (Alexander Nemenov/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A fight broke out at the head office of Wildberries, Russia's largest online retailer, killing one person and injuring at least two others, Russian state-controlled news agency TASS reported on Sept. 18.

Videos emerged on Telegram on the afternoon of Sept. 18 that showed shots ringing out as a group of men scuffled at the entrance of an office building, purportedly part of the Wildberries headquarters in central Moscow.

Wildberries' press service said that the fight broke out when Vladislav Bakalchuk, the estranged husband of the company's founder, tried to "illegally" enter the building with his security guards.

A representative of Vladimir Bakalchuk told Russian news outlet RBK that the businessman had become the victim of a "large-scale provocation" after arriving for negotiations on the construction of warehouses for the retailer on behalf of his company, VB Development.

The company's founder, Tatyana Bakalchuk, said that Bakalchuk had attempted to seize the offices together with another co-founder, Sergey Anufriev, and former chairman of the board of directors, Vladimir Bakin, Russian independent media outlet Meduza reported.

"The statement about alleged negotiations, to which an armed group arrived, sounds absurd, since no one agreed on any negotiations," Tetyana Bakalchuk said.

"This is a hostile takeover. Or rather, an unsuccessful attempt," she said.

Tetyana reportedly filed for divorce from her husband in July.

Author: Elsa Court
