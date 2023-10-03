Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Charles Michel: Ukraine could join EU by 2030

by Abbey Fenbert October 4, 2023 1:46 AM 1 min read
EU Council President Charles Michel (L) and President Volodymyr Zelensky at an EU summit in Brussels on Feb. 9, 2023. (Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine could become a full member of the European Union by 2030, European Council President Charles Michel said in an interview with the German publication Spiegel on Oct. 3.

“Ukraine may indeed become a member of the EU in 2030 if both sides do their homework," Michel said.

Michel did not give his opinion as to how well Ukraine currently meets EU membership standards.

“Ukraine and other candidate countries for accession to the EU must actively and steadily carry out reforms, fight corruption and comply with legal conditions,” he said.

On Oct. 2, foreign ministers of EU nations convened in Kyiv for a historic meeting.

Following the meeting, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the officials had agreed to move Ukraine's candidacy forward "with maximum speed."

Ukraine joins seven other candidate nations in seeking accession to the EU: Turkey, Albania, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, Moldova, and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
