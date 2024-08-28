Charles Douglas-Home Memorial Trust donates to support Kyiv Independent's front line reporting

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

The Charles Douglas-Home Memorial Trust has made the biggest donation in its history to support the Kyiv Independent's front-line reporting. The donation will cover a full year of salary for the Kyiv Independent's leading front-line reporter Francis Farrell for 2024-2025.

The donation comes at a pivotal time for Ukraine when reliable news and on-the-ground reporting are of paramount importance. As Russia continues its decade-long war against Ukraine, reporting from the front lines is crucial for a true reflection of the situation on the ground and delivering critical information to the global audience.

"This funding is supporting our core operations and is crucial for us during such challenging times, but this is not just about money. For the Kyiv Independent, this is also an indication that we are not alone in our daily struggle to inform the world about Russia's war in Ukraine, such support gives us reassurance and strength to continue," said Daryna Shevchenko, Chief Operating Officer of the Kyiv Independent.

The Charles Douglas-Home Memorial Trust was established by Trust Deed on July 29, 1986, to honor the memory of the late Charles Douglas-Home, recognizing his lifelong commitment to the cause of free opinion, freely expressed.

The Trust aims to advance public education concerning social and democratic conditions, developments, and institutions worldwide. It promotes research, writing, and publication of educational materials and provides bursaries, scholarships, and prizes.

Each year, the trustees evaluate proposals and subjects suitable for the annual awards, continuing their mission to support quality journalism and research. Previous award winners have included American journalist and historian Anne Applebaum and politician Michael Gove.

For Francis Farrell, who has reported from some of the most dangerous spots along the front over the past two years, the donation has a significant impact.

"Whether you are writing about soldiers or civilians, producing field reports from the very front lines of Russia's war against Ukraine is a challenging endeavour; not in the least financially. When fuel, transport, and accommodation costs can mount up per day while the situation changes quickly, like with Russia's attack on Kharkiv Oblast this May, it makes a huge difference to have the peace of mind to be able to stay out in the field as long as needed," he said.

"Given the resources needed to consistently provide front-line coverage from the field, it's crucial to support smaller, independent media organizations, especially the Ukrainian outlets reporting on the war in their own country," Farrell adds.

As the Charles Douglas-Home Memorial Trust continues its mission to support quality journalism worldwide, its latest contribution to the Kyiv Independent exemplifies the enduring power of solidarity and the vital role of the press in shaping informed and resilient societies.

"The world needs unbiased, clear information about what is happening in Ukraine. The grant we are making to fund the front-line reporting of the Kyiv Independent is four times larger than any we have ever made. That is the measure of how important we think the story of the war in Ukraine is," said Christopher McKane, the Charles Douglas-Home Memorial Trust trustee.