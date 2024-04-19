Skip to content
Kyiv Independent's Francis Farrell shortlisted for European Press Prize 2024

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 19, 2024 6:25 PM 1 min read
The Kyiv Independent reporter Francis Farrell holds a cat during a field trip in Velyka Novosilka, Donetsk Oblast, on Sept. 11, 2023. (Anastasia Vlasova)
A story by the Kyiv Independent's reporter Francis Farrell, "One Night in Bakhmut: Civilians Wait for the End as Russia Draws Closer," has been shortlisted for the European Press Prize 2024 in the Distinguished Reporting category.

This piece tells the story of civilians and first responders in Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast indirectly through the personal experience of Farrell, who stayed overnight in the embattled city in January 2023, traveling together with a colleague from Moldova.

The story was published mere months before Russian forces took Bakhmut after a long and gruesome siege.

The European Press Prize, which "celebrates the highest achievements in European journalism," was founded in 2012 and is awarded on a yearly basis. The 2024 edition of the Prize selected four other nominees for the Distinguished Reporting category.

The Kyiv Independent's story "Suicide missions, abuse, physical threats: International Legion fighters speak out against leadership’s misconduct," written by Anna Myroniuk and Alexander Khrebet, won the European Press Prize 2023 in the Special Award category.

Farrell also won the Bayeux Calvados-Normandy Award for war correspondents in the Young Reporter (print) category in October 2023.

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
2:13 PM

UK allocates over $180 million to bolster Ukraine's energy sector.

The U.K. has allocated nearly 150 million pounds (over $180 million) to support Ukraine's energy sector after recent Russian attacks, the head of the U.K.'s delegation to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Neil Holland, said on April 18.
