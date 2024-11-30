Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Goal: 1,000 new members for our birthday. Gift a membership to your friend and help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Become a member Gift membership
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Belarus, Science, Europe
Edit post

CERN ends cooperation with Russian institutes

by Abbey Fenbert November 30, 2024 9:32 PM 2 min read
A part of the Large Hadron Collider tunnel is seen during the Open Days at the CERN particle physics research facility on Sept. 14, 2019 in Meyrin, Switzerland. (Ronald Patrick/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) on Nov. 30 officially cut ties with research institutes in Russia, in accordance with a decision to allow the cooperation agreement to expire due to the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Following the full-scale invasion, the CERN Council in 2022 declared its intention to terminate its International Cooperation Agreements (ICAs) with Russia and Belarus after their expiration in 2024. The Council affirmed the decision in fall of 2023.

The decision means that some 350 Russian scientists will now be expelled from CERN, which is based near Geneva on Swiss and French territory. Cooperation with Russian scientists associated with CERN under different agreements will continue, the news agency Swissinfo reported.

CERN's cooperation with researchers from Belarusian institutes ended earlier this year, when their ICA expired in June.

ICAs normally run for five years, with the expectation that they will be renewed for the same period of time unless either party submits notice at least six months before the expiration date.

CERN is the world's largest particle physics research center and the operator of the Large Hadron Collider.

Russia has never been a CERN member state, but held status as an observer state. This meant Russia did not contribute to the agency's budget and had no decision-making rights.

Ukrainian nuclear plants reduce output in response to large-scale Russian attack
Nuclear power plants in Ukraine reduced electricity production on Nov. 28 as a precautionary measure in response to a Russian mass aerial attack on Ukraine, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Mariano Grossi said.
The Kyiv IndependentVolodymyr Ivanyshyn
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Three years of reporting, funded by our readers.
Millions read the Kyiv Independent, but only one in 10,000 readers makes a financial contribution. Thanks to our community we've been able to keep our reporting free and accessible to everyone. For our third birthday, we're looking for 1,000 new members to help fund our mission and to help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Three years. Millions of readers. All thanks to 12,000 supporters.
It’s thanks to readers like you that we can celebrate another birthday this November. We’re looking for another 1,000 members to help fund our mission, keep our journalism accessible for all, and prepare for whatever 2025 might bring. Consider gifting a membership today or help us spread the word.
Help us get 1,000 new members!
Become a member Gift membership
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

9:32 PM

CERN ends cooperation with Russian institutes.

The European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) on Nov. 30 officially cut ties with research institutes in Russia, following a decision to allow the cooperation agreement to expire in light of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.